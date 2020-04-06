WAITE PARK -- The State Fire Marshal has been called in to help investigate the cause of the fire at the Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill in Waite Park. Fire Chief Jim Aleshire says while the cause has not been determined yet, they've found nothing to indicate anything suspicious.

The Fire Marshal is scheduled to meet with the insurance investigator on Tuesday.

Aleshire says the building suffered severe fire, water and smoke damage throughout.

The fire crews have cleared the scene, but a Waite Park police officer will be stationed there overnight to monitor the area.

There were no injuries.

The fire call came in just before 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Fire crews from Waite Park, St. Cloud, Sartell and St. Joseph were on the scene for several hours.

Traffic was rerouted on westbound Division Street, there was one-lane traffic being allowed on eastbound Division Street.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day. Email *