Crews Battle Large Fire at Press Bar in St. Cloud [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- Fire crews remain on scene after battling a blaze at a downtown St. Cloud bar. St. Cloud Fire Chief Dean Wrobbel says they called in mutual aid from Sartell and Sauk Rapids for a fire at the Press Bar early Monday morning.

The call came in just after 2:40 a.m. Monday.

The chief says they were forced to pull all firefighters out of the building over structural concerns and went into defensive firefighting mode to protect the adjacent buildings.

Wrobbel says the origin of the fire is unknown at this time, but he says the fire was concealed and heavy smoke made it difficult to put out.

Several streets in the downtown area are closed to traffic this morning and Chief Wrobbel is asking you to avoid the downtown area while they secure the scene.

He says it appears there was no fire extension to any of the other adjacent businesses.

Press Bar Fire

Video by Tim Johnson