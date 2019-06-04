Fire Destroys Stearns County Hay Barn

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

ZION TOWNSHIP -- Stearns County authorities are investigating the cause of a fire which destroyed a hay barn near St. Martin Monday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m. at the Randall Hemmesch farm along County Road 33 or about six miles southwest of town.

Hemmesch wasn't home at the time and the barn is considered a total loss.

Hemmesch told sheriff's deputies the barn held approximately five-thousand bales of hay but no animals were inside the barn.

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

Filed Under: Bar Fire, hay barn fire, st. martin fire, stearns county sheriff's office
Categories: St. Cloud News
