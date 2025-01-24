Catfish Fest is returning to the chain of lakes in Richmond in February after a year off last year due to warmer than normal weather conditions. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says the event will take place February 14-15. He says participants can bring their fish house on the lake and even spend the night. Schmitt says they will have food trucks, tents set up and musical entertainment one night. He expects high participation at all these fishing contests and events because they couldn't do them last year.

The trout opener was held last weekend for lakes outside the boundary water canoe area in Minnesota. Schmitt says many people don't know that Minnesota is a great state for trout fishing. He says there are designated trout streams in the southeastern portions of the state and lots of lakes and streams in other parts of the state that are stocked with lake trout. Schmitt explains many lakes near Ely are well stocked with rainbow and brown trout. Lakes with trout in Central Minnesota include Watab, and Mud Lake near Watkins.

Ice Fishing slowed a bit in the last week due to the cold weather according to Schmitt. He says people are still fishing out of their fish houses but success is still more likely early and late in the day and overnight. Schmitt says a lot of fish are being caught on bobber lines and dead sticks with rattle reels, more than jigging. Crappies are best caught suspended over deep water during low light times.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.