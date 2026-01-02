ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare has released its annual list of the Top 20 baby names.

They say the number one name for girls born in 2025 at all of its hospitals combined was Emma. The top name for boys was Oliver.

Other top girls' names in 2025 were Aisha, Eveyln, Lainey, Sophia, and Violet.

Other top names for boys were Beau, Bennett, Cooper, Everette, Henry, Hudson, Liam, Levi, Mason, Maverick, Mohamed, Rowan, and Theodore.

CentraCare operates 10 hospitals throughout central and southern Minnesota.