Police Standoff Ongoing in St. Michael

ST. MICHAEL -- A St. Michael neighborhood has been evacuated and streets have been re-routed because of a standoff with police that started Tuesday.

Wright County sheriff's deputies responded to 599 Central Avenue Northwest after a report of a man and a woman arguing and the man had a rifle. The man has been identified as 39-year-old Brandon Gardas.

Authorities say Gardas has fired several shots at officers, but there are no reports of injuries.

Gardas has active arrest warrants for domestic assault and being a felon in possession of a gun.

The standoff is ongoing and authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

