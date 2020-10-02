Police Seek Two Men Suspected of Robbery at Knifepoint

WAITE PARK -- Authorities are searching for two men suspected of pulling a knife on another man before taking his wallet.

Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud says the incident happened Thursday just before 11:00 p.m. The victim told authorities he was flagged down by the two male suspects while driving his vehicle in St. Cloud near the NY Gyro restaurant. The men reportedly asked the victim for a ride to Waite Park.

The victim says he drove the men to the 500 block of 3rd Street S. As the men were getting out of the vehicle, one of them allegedly pulled a knife on the victim and told him to hand over his wallet. The victim complied and was not hurt.

Police say the men are both described as in their teens/early 20s, Black and about 5’10”. One of the men was reportedly wearing a red t-shirt and black shorts, and the other was dressed in a light blue or white jacket and had shorter hair.

Anyone with info is asked to call the Waite Park Police Department at 320-251-3281.