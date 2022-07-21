Police: Second Person Arrested In Shooting Near Lake George

ST. CLOUD -- A second person has been arrested following Tuesday's shooting near Lake George.

St. Cloud Police say 18-year-old Rakym Fraizer of St. Cloud was arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail in connection to the shooting.

He faces charges of 2nd Degree Assault, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, and Carrying a Gun Without a Permit.

Police responded to the Lake George area just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday on reports of shots fired. St. Cloud Police say the suspect had shot at a person in a vehicle.

Authorities say the victim who was shot at was not hurt.

Police arrested a 17-year-old from St. Cloud on charges of 2nd Degree Assault, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Carrying a Gun Without a Permit, and a minor in possession of a firearm.

The shooting remains under investigation.