Lake George Shooting Leads to Arrest

ST. CLOUD -- A report of gunshots near Lake George Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old.

The St. Cloud Police Department says they responded to the Lake George area just after 6:00 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

Officers stopped several people and determined that a suspect had shot at a person in a vehicle. Officers found the individual who was shot; he was not injured.

Police arrested a 17-year-old from St. Cloud on charges of 2nd Degree Assault, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Carrying a Gun Without a Permit, and a Minor in Possession of a Firearm.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department (320-251-1200) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-255-1301).