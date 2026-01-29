Update: St. Cloud Police Search For Hit-and-run Suspect

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud police have released more information about a crash that involved a driver who fled on foot.

On Thursday, just before 11:00 a.m., officers were called to the area of the 4100 block of Division Street. Pope County was requesting St. Cloud police to check the area for a vehicle that was used in a burglary in that county earlier. An officer found the vehicle as it was leaving the parking lot.

The officer attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped off. The officer chased the vehicle for a short distance before stopping the pursuit.

A short time later, the St. Cloud Police Department received information of a crash involving the suspect vehicle at 13th Street North and 10th Avenue North in St. Cloud. The driver of the vehicle ran from the scene of the crash.

The driver was described as a white man with tattoos on his neck. The suspect was also wearing a tan Carhartt-type jacket and a hat.

There were minor injuries to the other people involved in the crash.

There was a large police presence in the area due to officers trying to locate the suspect. The suspect was not located in the area.

This case remains under active investigation by the St. Cloud Police Department’s Community Response Team. Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.