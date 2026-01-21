ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Local law enforcement is calling out ICE operations in Minnesota for allowing illegal actions by federal officers.

St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry says he recognizes the criticism that could come, such as “only speaking up because it’s happening to cops,” or that they’re defying ICE and “want rapists on the street.

“Neither of those things are true. We want to find some common ground. Law enforcement has more authority than a general citizen. That means we have more responsibility for how we behave.”

Five years ago, Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt says Minneapolis became ground zero for civil unrest with the police murder of George Floyd, and law enforcement has been doing the hard work to rebuild community trust. She says what’s happening now is stifling that progress.

“This time, this moment, is the time to do what’s right. We demand more from our federal government. More professionalism, more accountability, more humanity. We demand lawful policing that respects human dignity.”

Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley says one of his officers was stopped as she passed ICE on the road. He says she was boxed in, and paperwork was demanded, but as a U-S citizen, she had none to show.

“In an attempt to record the incident, the phone was knocked out of her hands, prevented her from recording it. The officers had their guns drawn…and after the officer became so concerned, they were forced to identify themselves as a Brooklyn Park police officer…The agents then immediately left after hearing this, making no other comments, no other apologies.”

Bruley says this is not an isolated incident and is happening across the state. He says if this is happening to officers, who know the Constitution and know what targeting looks like, he can’t imagine what’s happening to citizens.

The group of police chiefs and sheriff’s say it’s also impacting their brand as trusted officials, having to hand out pamphlets as to what an ICE agent versus a police officer looks like.

The group of police chiefs and sheriff’s say their biggest concern is the span of control, noting that they don’t believe leaders in Washington, D-C, know what their officers are doing in the metro, and that they can’t answer questions by Minnesota authorities.

Multiple sources are reporting Vice President J-D Vance is scheduled to visit Minnesota on Thursday. It's believed the visit will include remarks in Minneapolis and a roundtable discussion with local leaders and community members. This comes as political tensions intensify over the presence of U-S Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the state.