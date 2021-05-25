Update: Police Investigating Shooting in LeSauk Township

LESAUK TOWNSHIP -- There is a heavy police presence in LeSauk Township Tuesday morning in the 32000 block of River Oaks Lane.

Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka says they are investigating a shooting. One person has been taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

Law enforcement vehicles from several departments have been on the scene. The lead agency is the Stearns County Sheriff's Office. It does not look like this is a random incident at this time and there is no indication the public is in danger.

Captain Jon Lentz tells us they are still working and securing the scene and will provide updates on the situation as time permits. Stay tuned as more details become available.

Get our free mobile app