Police Investigating Shooting, Shots Fired Incidents in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents that happened in the same neighborhood on Sunday.

Authorities were first called to 11th Street South and 6th Avenue South around 4:00 a.m. on a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area. Officers were unable to find any damage or victims. Police returned to the area once the sun came up and did find spent shell casings.

Authorities were then called to the same location again around 7:45 p.m. due to more reports of shots fired. Police say this time shots were fired from a black SUV as it drove west on 11th Street South through the intersection of 6th Avenue South. The suspect vehicle was not in the area when officers arrived.

Authorities say a 21-year-old Richfield man who had been shot in the lower leg went to St. Cloud Hospital a short time later. Officers learned he had been walking along 11th Street South when someone in the SUV fired multiple shots at him. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening. His name has not been released.

Authorities say the shooting does not appear to be random, and the shots were directed at the victim.

The investigations remain active and authorities say they are still trying to figure out if and how the two incidents are related. The police department says extra patrols will be in the area over the next few days.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301.

