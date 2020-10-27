Police Investigating Gunshots in South St. Cloud Early Tuesday

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are investigating reports of several gunshots early Tuesday morning in the 1200 block of Washington Memorial Drive.

Police responded to the area shortly after midnight but couldn't find any evidence of shots being fired or anyone who may be responsible.

Officers were called back to the area just after 5:00 a.m. on a report that damage from apparent gunshots was found on the third floor of an apartment unit at 1420 Washington Memorial Drive. Police determined the damage was consistent with shots being fired from an adjacent parking lot at 1212 Washington Memorial Drive.

The shots damaged a window and an interior portion of the apartment unit. There were people inside at the time of the shooting but no one was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information about the incident to call them at (320) 251-1200.