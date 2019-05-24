POLICE: Car, Knife Used in North St. Cloud Fight

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman faces assault and property damage charges after a fight involving a knife.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 800 block of 35th Avenue North just after 11:30 Thursday night on a knife complaint.

Police say two women who were acquaintances got into an apparent fight. One of the women, 21-year-old Shamiyah Johnson , allegedly pulled out a knife and cut the 26-year-old victim on the hand.

Johnson is then accused of breaking a window on the victim's car. But, police say Johnson didn't stop there. She is accused of getting into her own car, ramming the victim's vehicle, and driving at the victim who was standing nearby and striking her.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance and treated for her injuries.

Johnson was also treated for minor injuries before being booked into the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of 2nd-degree assault, domestic assault and damage to property.