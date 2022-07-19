Police Ask for Help With Friday Shots Fired

Police Ask for Help With Friday Shots Fired

WJON News

ST. CLOUD – St. Cloud police are asking for help identifying suspects in a shots fired call Friday night.

Authorities say they responded to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of 11th Street South at about 10:30 p.m.

Witnesses say two possible suspects fled the area before officers arrived.

Officers checked the area and found shell casings, but no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department (320-251-1200) or Tri-County Crime Stoppers (800-255-1301).

