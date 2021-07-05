Pole Shed, Straw, and Hay Destroyed in Fire Near Richmond

RICHMOND -- A pole shed was destroyed in a fire near Richmond on Saturday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call about several burning hay bales and a possible building fire in the 23,000 block of 178th Avenue in Wakefield Township around 11:00 a.m.

Authorities say the homeowner, 47-year-old Charles Schmitz, was not home when the fire started. The 30-by-40 foot shed had a roof but no side walls, and contained around 40 bales of straw and 110 bales of hay cut and baled three weeks ago.

No one was hurt, and the fire did not spread to any other structures. The hay, straw, and pole shed are considered a complete loss.

Multiple agencies including the Cold Spring and Richmond fire departments assisted at the scene.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.