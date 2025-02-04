Even though he's a year old, Dessert is very puppy-ish.

The Tri-County Humane Society staff say this neutered white-and-black mix is full of energy.

Dessert loves his stuffed animal friends, too. He carries them everywhere. (And staff say they're about the only thing he doesn't eat. At this point, he "eats everything so he needs to have some basic training and direction.")

That said, this medium/large dog weighs in at about 50 some pounds of fun and energy.

Staffers say he would benefit from basic obedience training to help him channel his big puppy energy. He would love a big fenced-in yard where he can play all day.

Looking for an exercise buddy? Dessert may fit the bill.

He likes playing tug-of-war with his humans. Staff say he would do best with durable chew toys to keep him busy. He is potty-trained and will whine when nature calls.

Dessert came to the Tri-County Humane Society as a puppy. He was adopted and later returned because his owners could no longer care for him.

His old family says he's good around older kids and new people. He plays rough and gets overly excited with new animal friends, so staff recommend slow introductions with other pets.

If you're interested in this beautiful good boy, you should come for a meet and greet. Staff say he acts like a fool in his kennel and you'll get a better sense of his personality outside the crate.

Staff say he is kennel-trained and does well calming down in his crate. They call him "sweet and exuberant."

He knows some commands like "sit" and he's a smart boy.

Make an appointment to meet Dessert at the Tri-County Humane Society. Call 320-252-0896.

The shelter's open Monday through Friday, Noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Noon to 5.

If you'd like to put a 24-hour "adoption hold" on Dessert, call the Humane Society.

From TCHS:

"An adoption hold reserves this animal for the customer for 24 hours after the animal is ready to be adopted. An adoption hold is nonrefundable and nontransferable. The adoption fee plus tax will still need to be paid in full. TCHS accepts multiple adoption holds, but it's always first come, first served. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, deworming, any medical procedures, and general care. Adoption holds may be placed on adoptable animals by calling 320-252-0896."