Planning Commission to Consider Apartment Unit Near Anton’s

WAITE PARK -- A proposed apartment building is being considered in Waite Park.

During Tuesday's Planning Commission meeting, the board will consider approving a two-story, 16-unit multi-family building planned at 2005 Frontage Road North, near Anton's.

Waite Park Planning Director Jon Noerenberg says because of it's location the property would need to be rezoned from General Business to a Moderate multi-family dwelling district, which the board will consider at their meeting following a public hearing.

Proposed plans call for 6-one bedroom apartments and 10 two-bedroom apartments along with a parking lot and garage.

According to city documents, the property has not been platted, which means platting will be required before any building permits are issued.

If approved the topic would go to the city council for final approval.