ST. CLOUD -- Fire crews responded to an apartment fire early Wednesday morning.

The call came in around 4:30 a.m. at 3457 Third Street North in St. Cloud.

Deputy Chief Steve Wunderlich says the fire is currently under investigation by the fire marshal to determine a cause.

Wunderlich says it's believed no one was hurt. The Red Cross is helping residents who were displace by the fire.