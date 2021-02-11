UPDATE: No On-Going Threat After St. Cloud Apartment Evacuated

ST. CLOUD -- Police says there is no on-going threat at an a St. Cloud apartment complex that was evacuated Wednesday.

At around 2:00 p.m. numerous agencies were called in to search an apartment in the 3700 block of West St. Germain Street, after a caller stated a man had been "acting suspiciously" and "making statements that could pose a risk to public safety and his own welfare."

The man was taken into custody and brought to St. Cloud Hospital for an evaluation.

As a precaution, The Minneapolis Bomb Squad was called in to search the man's apartment, garage and vehicles but found nothing.

Police say the man remains under medical care at the St. Cloud Hospital.

The case remains under investigation as authorities determine if there will be any potential criminal charges.

