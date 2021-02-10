St. Cloud Man Detained by Police as Apartment, Garage Searched

ST. CLOUD – A St. Cloud man was taken to the hospital by police Wednesday as numerous agencies were called in to search his apartment and garage.

The St. Cloud Police Department’s SWAT Team detained the man on Wednesday at 1:50 p.m. outside his apartment complex, located in the 3700 block of West. St. Germain Street.

Police say an ongoing investigation revealed the man had been “acting suspiciously” and “making statements that could pose a risk to public safety and his own welfare.”

The man was taken into custody without incident and transported to St. Cloud Hospital for further assessment.

Authorities say the man’s apartment and garage have been secured and will be searched. Due to information learned during the investigation and for precautionary reasons only, the Minneapolis Police Department Bomb Squad and St. Cloud Fire Department were requested to assist with clearing the apartment and garage.

Officials on scene have coordinated a safety plan with the apartment building’s management and residents. A mandatory evacuation was not put into effect.

Officials say this is an isolated incident and is not tied to any other cases or events. More information will become available as the investigation continues.