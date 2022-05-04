Plane Crash in Mankato Injures Pilot, Investigation Underway

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) _ Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration are expected in Mankato Wednesday to try to determine why a small plane crashed, injuring the pilot.

Reports say the crash happened about 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Mankato Regional Airport.

Mankato Public Safety officials say the pilot was the only one on board when the plane crashed during a landing attempt.

The extent of the pilot's injuries are not known. While the Mankato airport was closed, planes landed at surrounding airports including New Ulm and Waseca.