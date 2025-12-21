PIERZ “PIONEERS” DUALS, Friday, December 19th

PIERZ PIONEERS 5-0

The Pioneers' five teams at the Pioneer Dual tournament defeated BHVPP 42-17, OTC 73-0, Osakis 53-22, Frazee 47-11, and Park Center 56-9. Rylan Gruber, Grady Young, Carter Young, Jayden Zajac, and Henry Hoffman all went 5-0. Easton Stangl-McCann, Gauge Johnson, Carter Young, Hunter Pryzibilla, Brecken Andres, and Brad Tanner 4-1. Tripp and Link Toops both went 2-0.

Pierz Duals Officials/Rick Gammond High Media Person of 2025, PHOTO by Roger Mischke

FRAZEE HORNETS 3-1

The Hornets defeated Osakis 34-28, NLS 32-31, and OTC 51-20. They were defeated by Pierz 47-11. Jack Graham went 4-0, Brody Larson, Ashton Reller, Cash Osterman, Blake Sonnenberg, and Tanner Moe all went 3-1. Bennett Garbrecht and Caleb Ratz both went 2-2.

NEW LONDON-SPICER WILDCATS 2-2

The Wildcats went 2-2 with wins over OTC 53-14 and BHV/PP 36-36. They were defeated by Frazee 32-31 and Osakis 35-34. Holton Hanson and Garret Leenstra both went 4-0, and Kellon Hanson, Elden Halvorson, and Jeremiah Nelson all went 3-1. Andrew Sandau, Joshua Lucas, Caleb Nelson, Luke Hannin,g and Matt Gehrke all went 2-2.

PARK CENTER PIRATES 1-3

The Pirates defeated Osaki 42-8, and they were defeated by BHV/PP 53-21, OTC 39-36, and Pierz 56-9. Nico Vang went 4-0, Zane Vang, Kai Beattie, and Alex Dolo all went 3-1, and Owen Yang and Raizo Khang went 2-2.

BERTHA-HEWITT/VERNDALE/PARKERS PRAIRIE RAIDERS 1-3

The Raiders went 1-2 at the Pierz “Pioneers” Duals with a win over Park Center 53-21. They were defeated by NLS 36-36 and Pierz 73-0. Nickolas Hagen, Adam Grabow, and Hudson Truax all went 3-0, and Mason Hoffman, Gage Barthe,l and Tanner Schulke all went 2-1.

OTTERTAIL CENTRAL BULLDOGS 1-3

The Bulldogs went 1-3 with a win over Park Center, 39-36. They were defeated by Pierz 73-6, Frazee 51-20, and NLS 53-14. Tayden Soma went 3-1, and Peter Newark went 2-2.

OSAKIS SILVERSTREAKS 1-3

The Silverstreaks went 1-3 with a win over NLS 35-34. They were defeated by Frazee 34-28, Park Center 42-28, and Pierz 52-11. Guy Steinbeisser and Blake Fischer both went 4-0. Simon Jacobson and Connor Koep went 3-1, and Tucker Hagen went 2-1.

