The Pierz Co-Op will be closed on Thursday, July 31st so employees can attend the funeral of their former General Manager Mike Lucking.

In a statement, the Co-Op wrote:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mike Lucking. Mike was a valued member of Pierz Coop for over 46 years and will be deeply missed by many. "We will be closed on Thursday, July 31st to allow our employees to attend Mike's funeral and pay their respects. "We will continue with our normal business hours on Friday. "Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time."

According to his obituary, Lucking graduated from Pierz High School in 1974. "He began working at the Pierz Co-op before he graduated and continued to work there for 46 years, retiring in 2021."

Lucking was an avid fan of anything with a motor "often enjoying snowmobiling, Sea-Dooing, boating, and four-wheeling, and in his younger years, tractor pulls, but his true passion was classic cars. He was a member of the Lone Eagle Auto Club, Hot Rod Hoodlums, Rock City Rods, and the Minnesota Street Rod Association. Mike truly loved his cars. He organized the Rock, Roll, & Stroll for the city of Pierz and surrounding areas to come together and share their appreciation of classic cars."

His family is asking friends and fellow car-enthusiasts to "bring your classic cars and hot rods for the procession to the church in memory of Mike."