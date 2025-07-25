November 17, 1955 - July 24, 2025

Michael “Mike” Richard Lucking, 69-year-old resident of Pierz, passed away on Thursday, July 24th, at St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, July 31st at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz with Father Aaron Nett officiating. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 30th from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz and from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, July 31st. He will be buried in the parish cemetery.

Please bring your classic cars and hot rods for the procession to the church in memory of Mike.

Mike was born on November 17th, 1955, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls to the late Winnie (Konen) and Richard Lucking. He was raised in Nebraska for most of his early life before the family returned to Pierz. In 1974, Mike graduated from Pierz High School. He began working at the Pierz Co-op before he graduated and continued to work there for 46 years, retiring in 2021.

Mike married Debra Nelson on November 22nd, 1975 in Little Falls. Two daughters, Angie and Amanda, were born to this union. The couple later divorced. Mike was then united in marriage to Colleen Vandenheuvel on August 23rd, 1986 in St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz. Mike often worked to support his community, serving on the Pierz Volunteer Fire Department and First Response Team for many years.

Never one to sit still, Mike filled his time with fun activities, including traveling, camping, and golfing. He loved anything with a motor, often enjoying snowmobiling, Sea-Dooing, boating, and four-wheeling, and in his younger years, tractor pulls, but his true passion was classic cars. He was a member of the Lone Eagle Auto Club, Hot Rod Hoodlums, Rock City Rods, and the Minnesota Street Rod Association. Mike truly loved his cars. He organized the Rock, Roll, & Stroll for the city of Pierz and surrounding areas to come together and share their appreciation of classic cars.

Mike took almost as much pride in his lawn as he did in his cars, carefully mowing, fertilizing, and maintaining it almost year-round! His gas station-themed garage was something of an attraction in Pierz, with Mike frequently giving tours. His community spirit will be missed by his family and friends, and the community of Pierz.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Colleen Lucking: daughters, Angie (Jason) Meier of Sauk Rapids, and Amanda Lucking (Randy Kirschbaum) of Pierz; brother, Kurt (Joelle) Lucking of Pierz; sister, Mary (Guy) Waddell of Royalton; and grandchildren, Jordan Hebler, Mariah Kirschbaum, Jayden Hebler, Kaylee Kirschbaum.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Winnie and Richard Lucking; and sister, Lacy Gwen Lucking.

