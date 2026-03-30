January 3, 1959 - March 27, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

William Leon Leidenfrost, 67 year old resident of Pierz, passed away at his home on Friday, March 27. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 31 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz with Father Aaron Nett officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Monday, March 30 and from 9:00-10:30 A.M. on Tuesday all visitation times will be at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. A Parish Prayer will be said at 4:30 P.M. on Monday at the funeral home.

William “Bill” Leidenfrost was born on January 3, 1959 in Little Falls to Leon and Josephine (Perleberg) Leidenfrost. He grew up in Pierz, where he attended school and graduated from Pierz Healy High School with the class of 1977. Bill was united in marriage to Joy Meyer on June 24, 1978 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz. Together the couple raised their three children, Greg, Kelly and Brad. As a family they would pack up the kids and go camping and fishing at different campgrounds around the state. They eventually purchased a spot at Head Lake in Richville, MN. Bill loved spending time at the lake fishing and spending time with family and good friends. He loved his yearly turkey hunts with his buddies, Gordy, Danny and Larry. Bill worked various road construction jobs throughout his life. His true love was spending time with his two granddaughters, Alivia and Anessa and four grandsons, Trevor, Ty, Lane and Cash teaching them life lessons and just hanging out together. Bill was fortunate enough to enjoy time with his three great-grandsons, Connor, Caden and Callan. All his worries would disappear when they walked in the room.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joy Leidenfrost; mother, Josie Leidenfrost, sons, Gregory (Jenny) Leidenfrost, Brad (Rose) Leidenfrost and daughter, Kelly (Mike Jorgenson) Leidenfrost; siblings, Debbie (Bryan) Hill, Tom Leidenfrost and Mary (Jimmy) Kloss; grandchildren, Alivia (Evan) Woitalla, Anessa (Keifer Kirschbaum) Leidenfrost, Trevor, Ty, Lane and Cash Leidenfrost; step-grandchildren, Brady (Maiah) Bartishofski and Kayla Amundson; great-grandchildren, Connor, Caden and Callan and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Leidenfrost and a sister-law, Joyce Leidenfrost.