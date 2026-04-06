October 5, 1933 - April 5, 2026

Joseph "Joe" Lanners, 92 year old resident of Buckman, passed away on Sunday, April 5 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 10 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman, MN with Father Aaron Nett and Father Kenneth Popp con-celebrating.

The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held on 4:00-7:00 P.M. PM on Thursday, April 9 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz and from 9:30-11:00 A.M. on Friday, April 10 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman.

The Pierz American Legion will provide the military honors. The Christian Mothers will pray a Rosary at 4:30 PM followed by the Knights of Columbus at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday evening at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Pierz Area Food Shelf: 220 Mian Street S. #5, Pierz, MN 56364.

The family of Joe would like to thank the area community for the wonderful friendship with their father over the years.