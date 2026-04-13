June 30, 1963 - April 10, 2026

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Timothy "Tim" Brummer, beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on April 10, 2026, at the age of 62, in Spooner, Wisconsin. Born on June 30, 1963, at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, he was the cherished son of the late Herb and Lola (Perkins) Brummer. Tim will be lovingly remembered for his radiant spirit and the joy he brought to everyone he encountered.

Memorial services to celebrate Tim's life will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. at the Little Falls Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. Visitation will occur on the preceding day, Friday, April 17, from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. Additional visitation will take place on Saturday morning from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to the Morrison County Chaplaincy Program, 213 1st Avenue SE, Little Falls, MN 56345.

Tim was united in marriage to Sheila (Galbreath) Brummer on August 27, 1983, at Lakeview Community Church in Hillman. Together, they built a loving home in Little Falls, where they welcomed three daughters—Brittany, Brianna, and Brichelle—who were the lights of Tim's life. His profound love for his family was the cornerstone of his existence. For 34½ years, Tim dedicated his career to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, recently retiring just months prior to his passing. His commitment to serving the community was evident in every interaction, where he made it his mission to uplift those around him, including both coworkers and inmates at the local jail. Tim’s contributions extended beyond his professional life; he embraced various part-time roles, from driving buses for the Pierz School District to announcing at local events. He was a familiar face on the softball field and enjoyed a multitude of hobbies, from playing cribbage and watching his favorite sports teams to treasured family trips to their cabin in Wisconsin. Tim's strong faith in Jesus Christ was a guiding force in his life, and he was an active member of the Little Falls Alliance Church. He touched the lives of many with his gentle and compassionate nature, and his legacy will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Tim is survived by his devoted wife, Sheila Brummer; his adoring daughters, Brittany (Mark) Levinski, Brianna Jo (Josh) Jirasek, and Brichelle (Sean Kieselhorst) Brummer; and his cherished grandchildren, Leah, Alyssa, Layla, and Josiah. He is also survived by his siblings, Linda "Punky" Brummer, Larry Brummer, Cindy Murrell, and Candace Conn. His beloved dogs, Milo, Kobe, Remy and Molly Ann and Bear.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Lola Brummer; brothers-in-law, Wes Murrell and Mike Conn; and sister-in-law, Sheryl Brummer.

Tim's life was a testament to love, kindness, and joy, and he will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew him. Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is honored to cherish and celebrate the memory of Tim Brummer.