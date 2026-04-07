September 22, 1958 - April 6, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Valerie Thomas passed away at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd, MN, on April 6th, 2026, at the age of 67. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 11th at Emblom-Brenny Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, with Father Maciej officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, April 10th, and again from 10:00 am until the hour of service on Saturday, April 11th, at the Emblom-Brenny Funeral Chapel.

Valerie Thomas was born in Little Falls, MN to Maurice and Theresia Becker. She was the third eldest of eight children. She grew up northeast of Lastrup on the family farm. After graduating from high school, Valerie moved to Brainerd and began dating Marvin Thomas. Soon after, they married on July 23rd, 1977. The couple settled north of Pierz on a small family farm turned into MarVal Ranch in 2000. Her home meant the world to her. In 1978, they welcomed their son Charles, and in 1980, their daughter Stacy. They were her pride and joy. Her heart opened even larger when her grandchildren were born in 2004 and 2013.

She worked many years at the Larson/Glastron factory. After she was cut due to a large layoff, she began work at the Mille Lacs Reservation Government building, where she worked up to her death. Over the years, she also helped manage Thomas Welding & Machine since its inception in 1982, with her husband, Marvin. Her work didn't just stop with employment, she earned her Bachelor's degree in Business in 1996 and was often busy with the many hats it takes to help run a farm/ranch as well. She worked very hard toward her goals, always.

Valerie will be remembered most for her unwavering dedication to her family. She was the heart of her home-someone who showed her love not just in words, but through constant care, sacrifice, and presence. If someone she loved needed her, she was there without hesitation. Her strength and quiet determination defined her. Valerie was a caregiver in every sense of the word. She was a steady source of comfort and strength to her family, especially in times of illness, loss, and hardship. She showed up in the happiest of life's moments but also in the most difficult moments without question, offering support, compassion, and love when it was needed most.

Valerie had a remarkable talent for creating and fixing things with her hands. As a skilled seamstress, she made clothes, blankets, and repaired countless items for her family over the years. In the past two decades, she discovered a passion for carpentry, taking pride in building and improving her surroundings. She especially cherished her workshop-the shed she had always dreamed of-and the work she poured into remodeling her home.

Valerie is survived by her husband, Marvin of Pierz; her children, Charles (Katie Kimball) Thomas of Leola, SD and Stacy Thomas; her grandchildren, Thomas Herold and Brandt Thomas, and step-grandchildren Jace and Kailyn Kimball; siblings, Rodney (Colleen) Becker of St. Paul, Marilyn (Alvin) Boser of Pierz, Karen (Terry) Froelich of Pierz, Maureen (Joe) Heisick of Pillager, Brian (Kelly) Becker of Pierz, sisters-in-laws, Bonnie Becker of Little Falls and Luann Becker of Buckman, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Theresia Becker, brothers Jeff and Gary Becker, son-in-laws, David Herold and Gary Funk, and nephews Jason Becker, Mark Becker, Michael Becker, and niece Angela Becker.

Valerie's legacy lives on in the hands she helped, the lives she supported, and the love she gave so freely. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.