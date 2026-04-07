May 12, 1942 - April 5, 2026

Marvin "Marv" Allerman, 83 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Saturday, April 4 at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Silver Bay, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 13 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie, MN. Visitation will be held from 3:00-6:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 12 and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, April 13. The military honors will be provided by the Little Falls American Legion Post #46 and the 40&8.

A full and complete notice will follow.