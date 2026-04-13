October 3, 1936 - April 9, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Rose Hoffman, Age 89, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2026 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 17th at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Church in Harding. A visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 PM Thursday, April 16th at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz and from 9:30 A.M. until the service on Friday at the church. A Rosary Sodality will be said on Thursday at 4:30 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Pine Tree Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Pine Tree Cemetery: 25466 Hawthorn Rd. Pierz, MN 56364.

Rose Magdalen Wacker was born on October 3rd, 1936 near Morrill, Minnesota. The oldest child of Matthew and Marie Wacker. At the age of two years, the family moved to Hannah Lake where they raised their 12 children. She married Duane Hoffman on October 15, 1956 and moved to the house near Platte Lake where she lived for the rest of her life.

Rose is Survived by her children, Kathy Hoffman Tax of Pierz, Greg (Violet) Hoffman of Fort Ripley, Kim (Ken) Clairmont of Rogers, Gary (Jackie) Hoffman of Hillman, Rob (Bernie) Hoffman of Harding; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Bernice Banick of Pierz, James (Brenda) Wacker of Brainerd, JoAnn (Duane) Boser of Hillman, Dennis (Patty) Wacker of Pierz and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded by her parents, Mathew and Marie Wacker; her husband, Duane Hoffman; siblings, Roman Wacker, Alice Stauffeneker, Leonard Wacker, Delores Meyer, Kenneth Wacker, Joseph Wacker and Brian Wacker; and son-in-law, Bob Tax.