June 17, 1932 - April 12, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Dorothy Oldakowski, 93 year old resident of Buckman, passed away on Sunday, April 12 at Meadow Ponds Assisted Living in Pierz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 16 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 15 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz and from 9:30-11:00 A.M. on Thursday at the church. A Rosary will be said at 4:30 P.M. on Wednesday evening at the funeral home. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the family.

Dorothy Agnes Lanners was born on June 17, 1932 in St. Leo, Minnesota to the late William and Margaret (Bach) Lanners. She grew up in St. Leo, Minnesota and graduated from Clarkfield High School. She was united in marriage to Robert Oldakowski on May 25, 1954 in St. Leo, Minnesota. The couple made their home near Buckman, MN, where they farmed and raised their seven children, Paul, Ruth, Mary, Gordon, Jeff, Dan and Greg. Dorothy also attended and graduated from the St. Gabriel’s School of Nursing in Little Falls. She worked as a nurse at the Pierz Villa and Harding Place. She was a dedicated and caring care giver. Dorothy enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, quilting, embroidery, playing cards and puzzles. She will be remembered for her delicious Poppy Seed Bread and showing the church ladies how to make it. She was a faithful member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, St. Michael’s Christian Women, Catholic Aid and the St. Michael's quilting group. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Paul (Diane) Oldakowski, Ruth (Gregg) Polinder, Mary Jo Oldakowski, Gordon Oldakowski, Jeff Oldakowski, Dan (Dee) Oldakowski, Greg (Anne) Oldakowski; 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Walter (Diane) Lanners, Cletus (Loraine) Lanners, Sr. Edna Lanners and Joyce Citterman; brothers-in-law, Mark Oldakowski and Maurice Oldakowski and a sister-in-law, Joan Oldakowski.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret, loving husband of 67 years, Robert; two infant sons, one infant daughter, great-grandson, Bellamy Scherping, daughter-in-law, Sue Oldakowski; brothers, Lawrence (Jane) Lanners, Alfred (Gladys) Lanners, Joseph (Gloria) Lanners; and sisters, Lorraine (Harry) Hofmeister, Ruth (Vince) Caron.