June 27, 2001 - April 7, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Abigail Marie Steiner, 24-year-old resident of Foley, unexpectedly passed away on April 7th, 2026. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 17th, at Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 16th, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and again at 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service on Friday, April 17th, at Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Abigail was born on June 27, 2001, to loving parents, Kristina Steiner (Fisher) and Michael Steiner, in St Cloud. From an early age she displayed an incredible talent for art. She would paint and draw for hours on end, perfecting characters from anime and cartoons. She was dedicated to perfection, and if one detail was not to her liking, Abigail would scrap the project and start anew. Abigail graduated from Foley High School in 2019 and pursued her passion for art as a tattoo artist. Her journey progressed from starting out tattooing in her family's home to completing her apprenticeship at a tattoo shop prior to opening her own business, Stein Ink, in July of 2025. Abigail, ever the artist, would even design her own logos, which captured her unique personality and style. As her skills improved, her detail-oriented personality enabled her to treat each tattoo with care and precision.

Abigail not only cared for others in her tattoo studio, but she also dedicated herself to serving in the Air Force Reserve 934th Airlift Wing. After graduating from basic training in 2020, she rose to the rank of E-5 Staff Sergeant and worked as an aerospace medic within her battalion. Abigail enjoyed her time caring for fellow service men and women during her time at the VA in Minneapolis. Her compassion and loyalty will be remembered by all with whom she served.

In her free time, Abigail enjoyed thrifting and playing video games. She collected vintage arcade games and Funko Pop figurines. She was also an avid outdoorswoman and enjoyed spending many adventurous days hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and riding side-by-sides. Abigail created beauty wherever she went. Abigail was a kind, loving, and creative soul who created beautiful and lasting marks on people's lives in many ways.

Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Kristina and Michael Steiner; sister, Amanda Steiner; and future brother-in-law, Joseph Braiedy.

Abigail is preceded in death by her grandma, Carol Fisher; grandfather, Mitchell Steiner; and great-grandfather Earle Fisher Sr.