July 29, 1965 - April 1, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Sandy Lou Olson, 60 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away her home on Wednesday, April 1. A grave side service will be held on Sunday, April 26 at 10:00 A.M. at the Randall City Cemetery. There will be a celebration of Sandy's life from 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 26 at the Little Falls VFW.

Sandy Lou Olson was born on July 29, 1965 in Little Falls, MN to the late Severn and Darlene (Bittner) Olson. She grew up in Randall, with her siblings, Darcy, Terry. Sherry. Vicky, Randi, Vern, Kandi and Val. In her early years, she enjoyed summers at grandma, Della's learning to sew, can food and garden. Sandy moved around to various places before she returned to Little Falls in 1990. She fulfilled her childhood dream of living and owning a 50 acre farm in Randall, where she raised her four children. Throughout her life, Sandy worked various jobs from the Elk Creek Saloon, Skeets Corner, Bang Printing, Casey Convenience Store and Perkins Restaurant. Sandy enjoyed gardening, camping with her children, horses, flowers of all kinds and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Julie Dubbin, April (Sam) Storkamp, Candice (Chad) Bemmels and Wayne Walberg, Jr.; grandchildren, Josie, Anna, Brayden, Dylan, Otto, Morgan, Makayla, Evie, Jace, Lily, Elspeth and Ally. siblings, Darcy Young, Terry Schraut, Sherry (Mel) Odom, Vicky (Dean) Gustafson, Randi (Bill) Agens and Vern Olson and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother, Joann Grey; siblings, Kandi Olson, Val Olson and a nephew, Kyle Anderson.