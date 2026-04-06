October 21, 1929 - April 1, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Eleanore Elaine Skochenski, 96 year old resident of Harding, passed away on Wednesday, April 1 at the Pierz Villa. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, MN with Father Aaron Nett and Father David Maciej con-celebrating the service. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service at the church.

Eleanore Elaine Pulak was born on October 21, 1929 in Platte Township, Morrison County to the late Stanley and Aniela (Sroka) Pulak. She attended elementary school in Platte Township, Morrison County. She graduated from Little Falls Community High School with the class of 1946. She was united in marriage to Louis T. Ebertowski on January 14, 1947. The couple attended the Polish National Catholic Church in Platte Township. Louis died on July 29, 1953. Eleanore continued living in Harding. She was united in marriage to John “Jack” Stephen Skochenski on November 24, 1954 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding. The couple farmed and lived in Pulaski, Township from 1955-2009. She moved into Harding, MN in 2009, where she resided until moving into the Pierz Villa. Throughout her life, Eleanore worked at the following places: Montgomery Wards in St. Paul, Barney's Dance Hall in Harding for 20 years and Morrison County Public Health from 1978 until 1996. She enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching, gardening and flower gardens. She was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary. She was a Eucharistic Minister and an active member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Louis Ebertowski, Douglas Ebertowski, LeRoy Skochenski, John (Julie) Skochenski, Doris Maleski, Gloria (Jon) Erickson, Diane Kaski, Lori (Glenn) Boser and Lisa Skochenski; sisters-in-law, Sherry Skochenski and Rosemary (Ebertowski) Nelson; 18 grandchildren 44 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Louis Ebertowski and John “Jack” Skochenski; siblings, Eddie, Paul, Stanley, Julian, Bernice, Josephine, Mary, Virginia, Helen and Caroline a grandchild, Travis Kaski; son-in-law, Jim Maleski and a daughter-in-law, Anne Ebertowski.