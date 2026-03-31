July 23, 1976 - March 27, 2026

Brent Wacker, 49 year old resident of St. Cloud, passed away on Friday, March 27 at the St. Cloud Hospital as the result of a house fire.

A time of gathering for friends and family will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. with a time of sharing at 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 7 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz.

Burial will be held on Sunday, April 12 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Rita's Catholic Cemetery in Hillman.

A full and complete notice will follow.