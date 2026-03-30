August 7, 1936 - March 28, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Patricia Ann Bollin, a cherished resident of Randall, passed away on March 28, 2026, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls, at the age of 89. A graveside service will be held at the Randall City Cemetery at a later date, check back for details.

Born on August 7, 1936, in Flensburg, Minnesota, Patricia was the daughter of the late John and Verna (Perowitz) Wysocki. She was raised alongside her siblings, Donna and John, Jr., and graduated from Little Falls Community High School. On June 30, 1953, she married Melvin Henry Bollin at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg. Together, they established their home in Randall, Minnesota, and were blessed with five children: Daniel, LouAnn, Gordon, Kathleen, and Cheryl. Throughout her life, Patricia dedicated herself to her family as a devoted homemaker. Together with Melvin, she owned and operated the Midland Station in Randall. In 1992, the couple relocated to Texas to be closer to their family and operated the Highway #82 RV Park in Whitesboro, TX for five years. Patricia had a passion for life, enjoying visits to the ocean, fishing, gardening, lawn care, and spending time outdoors with loved ones. She greatly valued her time with family, cherished moments spent playing cards and creating lasting memories. Patricia’s beloved husband, Melvin, passed away on July 28, 2015, while the couple was living in Sherman, TX. She continued living in Texas until moving into Diamond Willow Assisted Living in November of 2025.

She is survived by her children: Daniel (Mary) Bollin, LouAnn Maschler, Gordon Bollin, Kathleen (Eric) Wicks, and Cheryl Bollin; as well as six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Melvin, and a granddaughter, Angela Maschler, who passed in 2016.