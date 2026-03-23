November 21, 1953 - March 21, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Gwen Dolores Nagorski, age 72, of Little Falls, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2026, surrounded by her loving family at St. Gabriel's Hospital. A Memorial Mass to honor and celebrate Gwen's life will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Friday, March 27 and from 9:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will take place in the church parish cemetery following the service. A rosary will be said at 5:00 P.M. on Friday evening at the funeral home.

Born on November 21, 1953, in Little Falls, Gwen was the daughter of the late Eugene and Regina (Klimek) Popp. She shared her upbringing with her cherished siblings: Gloria, Marlene, Marlys, Janet, Dale, and Nadine. After graduating from Little Falls Community Schools in 1972, Gwen began a journey that would see her become a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.

On April 29, 1972, Gwen was united in marriage to Dennis Nagorski at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. Their union became a foundation for a family rich in love, kindness, and cherished memories. Gwen devoted over two decades of her life working as a cook at Long Prairie Hospital and the Franciscan Convent, where her nurturing spirit was evident in every meal she prepared.

Gwen's vibrant personality was further illuminated through her generous volunteer work at St. Otto's Care Center. She found joy in the simple pleasures of life: reading, planting flowers, playing cards with her grandchildren, and traveling-whether it was to Las Vegas, Michigan, or Chicago, or embarking on adventures alongside her sisters to Alaska and Duluth. A skilled baker, she delighted family and friends alike with her special cookies.

Her strong faith was a guiding light in her life. She was an active member and volunteer at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, where she often prayed the rosary and contributed to the community with her unwavering commitment.

Gwen leaves behind her devoted husband, Dennis Nagorski; her beloved children, Jodi (Jason) Aldinger, Jeremy (Jennifer) Nagorski, Jayme (Clayton) Miklos, and Jessica (Josh Witte) Nagorski; her cherished grandchildren, Nathan (Haley), Jordan, Noelle, Saharah, Zachary, Havanna, Pierce, Bryanna, Hoyt, Scarlette, and Denaya; as well as great-grandchildren Maeve, Winston, Callie, and Lainey. She is also survived by her siblings, Gloria (Mike) Sweeney, Marlene (Manvel) Hopwood, Marlys Dobis, Janet Burt, Dale (Colleen) Popp, and Nadine (Donny) Jelinski; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Richie (Mary) Nagorski, Larry (Barb) Nagorski, Mary Lou (Frank) Miller, and Jimmy (Kristina) Nagorski.

She was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law, Julius and Marcella Nagorski; brothers-in-law, Warren Larson, Dan Dobis, Kevin Burt and Duane Nagorski; nephews, Mike Killeaney, Brent Larson and great-nephew, Shawn Killeaney.