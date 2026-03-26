March 2, 1937 - March 25, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Gerhard Boser, a cherished resident of Pierz, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2026, at the age of 89, at the Pierz Villa Nursing Home. He will be remembered fondly by his family and the community he so dearly loved. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on April 1, at 11:30 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Aaron Nett and Father Kenneth Popp, con-celebrating. Prior to this, a visitation will be held on March 31 from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M., and again from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. on April 1 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. A Rosary will be prayed at 4:30 P.M. followed by Parish Prayers at 5:00 P.M. and the Knights of Columbus at 6:30 P.M. on Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

Born on March 2, 1937, in Lastrup, Minnesota, Gerhard was the son of the late Theodore and Frieda (Block) Boser. He grew up alongside his beloved siblings, Theresa and his twin brother, Gerald, cultivating a spirit of hard work and dedication that would define his life's journey. He was known for his kind and personable nature. After completing his education at Pierz Memorial High School in 1955. Gerhard embarked on a diverse career path that included working on thrashing crews in Bowbells, North Dakota. He attended school in California, where he contributed to the maintenance of B-56 Bomber planes. Upon returning to Morrison County, Gerhard worked briefly at Crestliner Boats in Little Falls. Gerhard worked as a bouncer at the Pierz Fun House. He also owned and operated his own milk route. On September 2, 1958, Gerhard married the love of his life, Mary Wiczek, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. Together, they established a home two miles north of Pierz, where they raised their five children: Polly, Ted, Jackie, Cindy, and Bill. Gerhard's commitment to his community extended well beyond the family farm. He was a Rural Mail Carrier for 39 years, receiving the Million Mile Award for his exemplary service. A man of faith and service.

Gerhard actively participated in numerous community activities, ricing, polka dancing hunting, fishing and his Purple Martins. He served on the Buh Township Board and Planning and Zoning Committee.

He was a devoted member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and REC/Jail Ministry Program.

Gerhard is survived by his five children: Polly Boser, Ted (Yvonne) Boser, Jackie Boser, Cindy (Frank Slate) Boser, and Bill Boser. He also leaves behind a legacy of love through his grandchildren: Mary Margaret, Ann Marie, Ben, Luke, Boni Jo, Leann, Nick, Scott, Jake, Emily, and Frank Jr, 10 great-grandchildren and a multitude of extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; devoted wife, Mary Boser, on June 5, 2000; his beloved twin brother, Gerald (Diann) Boser; sister, Theresa (Ed) Gottwalt; baby, Zachary Gerhard and his cherished dog, Blue and many other pets.

The family of Gerhard would like to thank Katie with the Pierz Villa and Josey with Hospice for the wonderful care.