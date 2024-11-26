Pickup, Squad Car Collided Causing Injuries

Pickup, Squad Car Collided Causing Injuries

WJON

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt when a pickup and a squad car collided.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Monday just before 3:00 p.m.

The pickup driven by 45-year-old Amanda Jares of Long Prairie was traveling west on Highway 23 at 28th Avenue South.

The squad car driven by 43-year-old Steven Romstad of Melrose was also traveling west on routine patrol with no lights or sirens when they collided.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Both drivers were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past

From snow-in-a-can to disco ball ornaments, childhood Christmases were pure magic—and filled with buckets of glitter. Did your favorite holiday decorations make the list?

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON