Pickup, Squad Car Collided Causing Injuries

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt when a pickup and a squad car collided.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Monday just before 3:00 p.m.

The pickup driven by 45-year-old Amanda Jares of Long Prairie was traveling west on Highway 23 at 28th Avenue South.

The squad car driven by 43-year-old Steven Romstad of Melrose was also traveling west on routine patrol with no lights or sirens when they collided.

Get our free mobile app

Both drivers were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES