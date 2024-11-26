Pickup, Squad Car Collided Causing Injuries
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt when a pickup and a squad car collided.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Monday just before 3:00 p.m.
The pickup driven by 45-year-old Amanda Jares of Long Prairie was traveling west on Highway 23 at 28th Avenue South.
The squad car driven by 43-year-old Steven Romstad of Melrose was also traveling west on routine patrol with no lights or sirens when they collided.
Both drivers were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
