Pickup Driver Hurt in Crash Near Melrose
MELROSE (WJON News) -- A man was hurt when the pickup he was driving went into the ditch.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Wednesday just after 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 94 near Melrose.
Forty-nine-year-old Shawn Sandberg of Oakdale was traveling west when he lost control on the snow and ice-covered road.
He was taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
