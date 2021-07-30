Phyllis (Meyer) Holtz, 101, Sunberg

May 3, 1920 - July 25, 2021

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley for Phyllis (Meyer) Holtz, age 101, who passed away in Benson on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Jack Baumgarn will be officiating and burial will be at Eden Lake Cemetery in Eden Valley. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Phyllis was born on May 3, 1920 in Gibbon to Frederick and Alma (Possin) Schempf. She attended Kimball High School and graduated as Valedictorian. She married Orwald “Orville” Meyer and they were blessed with two children. Phyllis worked as a homemaker for many years. After Orwald’s passing in 1961, she began to work at 3M in Hutchinson. Years later, she married Daniel Holtz. Phyllis then worked as Dan’s secretary for the Minnesota Town Board Association. In her community, she was the manager of the Meeker County Republican Party.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley, where she participated in the choir, the Ladies Aid Society and volunteered her time as a Sunday School Teacher. Phyllis enjoyed ceramics; especially painting dolls and making their clothing; she also enjoyed gardening flowers and sewing. She was most proud of her family and her involvement in her church.

She was a woman of strong faith. Phyllis will be remembered as being very giving, thoughtful, and tender hearted.

Survivors include her son, Jerold “Jerry” (Iona) Meyer of Coleraine; and nephews, Phillip (Janet) Schempf of Juneau, AK, and Bradley Schempf of Fort Collins, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Orville Meyer in 1961; second husband, Daniel Holtz in 1990; daughter, Mary (Meyer) Rood in 2018; and her brother, Jerome Schempf.