Phyllis Fichtinger, 84, St. Cloud

July 13, 1937 - December 24, 2021

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday January 3, 2022 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Phyllis Fichtinger age 84 of St. Cloud who died Friday at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Fr. RJ Fichtinger will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Sunday January 2, 2022 and 1 hour prior to services on Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Phyllis was born July 13, 1937 in Breckenridge to Otho & Lois Mae (Stanley) Buechner. She married Charles Fichtinger on September 22, 1979 at 2:00 PM at Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud. Phyllis worked as a door monitor at Tech High School for many years. She was a member of the Joy Christian Center in St. Cloud and a former member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She was also a member of the VFW post 428 Auxiliary.

Phyllis Fichtinger has been an oracle of love and light that will not end in her passing. Phyllis enjoyed her family to the fullest. She made it to the important events in all of our lives. The hearts and lives she has touched in this community are abundant. Many people know her as the monitor for door 20 at Tech High School, others know her as the poker player taking the win at the poker table several nights a week, no one has a smile or a poker face quite like hers. You may have also seen her winning cribbage tournament’s at the Benton Co. Fair.

Phyllis's talents are many, she will be remembered the most for her ability to fill you with love by the touch of her hand or the warmth of her embrace. Filling your soul with words of wisdom that you will always hold dear and take with you. Phyllis always had the ability to keep busy and to keep others entertained. She loved creating things through arts & crafts, crocheting, embroidering and also crafty with a sewing machine. She is an amazing gift giver and an impeccable bargain shopper. Most of all a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, cousin, friend, stepparent, and honorary grandmother to everyone she has touched through her 84 years of life.

She is survived by her husband Charles of St. Cloud; children, Bradley (Sheri) Foshaug of New London; Cheryl Foshaug of St. Cloud; Jon Lee (Barb) Foshaug of St. Cloud; Marcia Foshaug (Dean Cigelske) of St. Cloud; step children, Annette (AJ) Olson of Brainerd; John Paul (Jan) Fichtinger of Hilman; 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 7 step grandchildren and 14 step great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, step daughter, Vicki Fichtinger, step grandson, Brian Fichtinger.