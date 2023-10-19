Peter Voegele, 71, St. Cloud

May 19, 1952 - October 18, 2023

Catholic Mass and burial will be on Friday, October 27th at 12:30 PM at St. Paul’s Church for Peter Voegele, 71, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Wednesday, October 18th at his home. Rev. LeRoy Scheierl will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 26 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and an hour before the Mass Friday at the Church. Parish prayers will be at 6:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home.

Peter Michael Daniel Voegele III was born on May 19, 1952 in Faribault, MN to Peter Jr. and Geraldine (Olson) Voegele. Peter married Karen Rassier on August 9, 1980 at St. Joseph’s Church in Waite Park. Peter worked as a registered nurse at the VA hospital, did volunteer work at St. Scholastica’s convent and St Paul’s Church where he was on several committees. He was also a Lector, Sacristan, Acolyte, Echaristic Minister, usher and helped with seasonal decorating. He joined Karen in doing Hospice and cared for family and neighbors. He put God in the center of his life, he loved to pray the rosary, and the seven sorrows rosary, chaplain of Divine Mercy and read the Bible. Peter loved playing guitar, songwriting, and recording CDs. He shared his gift of music with his children and performed at the Church Talent shows. Peter loved gardening, winemaking, playing sudoku, and enjoyed cribbage with friends on Fridays after Mass. He took the time to greet every new neighbor and enjoyed spending time with all of his friends. Peter loved and prayed for all of his family and friends.

Peter, fondly known as “Papa Pete” to his family, is survived by his wife Karen, children Stacy (Karlton) Kupsky of Maple Grove, Eric (Tracy) Voegele of Phoenix, AZ, Cally (Ardian) Haderaj of St. Anthony, Alan (Christy) Voegele of Sartell and Kristy (Alex) Svejkousky of Sartell, grandchildren; Elle, Vivian, Oliver, Owen, Clara, Leo, Keagan, Kylie and Adley, brothers Paul of Faribault and Michael of Las Vegas, NV. He was preceded in death by his parents and three infant sisters.