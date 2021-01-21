Peter P. Jonas, 83, Avon

June 29, 1937 - January 20, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Peter P. Jonas, 83, of Avon who passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany. The Rev. Gregory Miller O.S.B. will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Avon.

Peter was born on June 29, 1937 to John Paul and Katherine (Kociemba) Jonas in St. Cloud. He married Ramona Streit on August 3, 1959 at Immaculate Conception in St. Anna. He worked as a machinist for DeZURIK for over 35 years. Peter was a member of St. Benedicts Catholic Church and proudly served our country in the United States Army. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and spending time on his hobby farm. Peter was a very outgoing, supportive and nonjudgmental person who was always willing to help. His quick wit will be missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his children, Marvin (Joné) Jonas of St. Cloud, Jerry of Buffalo, and Lois Wooldridge of Eden Prairie; grandchildren, Andrea (Josh) Kassen, Jonathan Wooldridge and Patrick (Samantha) Jonas; great grandchildren, Lauren, James, and Abigail; and sister, Maggie Thompson of Dana Point, CA.

He is preceded in passing by his wife Ramona on January 17, 1998.