Peter N. Stael, 59, St. Cloud

July 28, 1963 - November 14, 2022

Peter N. Stael 59, passed away on November 14th, 2022

Pete was the son of Viola and Peter Stael born July 28th, 1963. Pete was a gift to his family; he taught us so much and gave so much. Being Down Syndrome did not keep him from living a full and happy life. Pete LOVED music and played the drums. He loved playing his guitar along with his brother-in-law Bill and would sing County Roads with much joy! Pete loved sweets, coffee, French fries Pepsi and Kentucky Fried Chicken. Pete adored his nieces and nephews; he was a cherished baby brother to his siblings. Pete had a twinkle in his eye and tried every trick in the book when trying to get his way! More than anything he loved his family; he was a kind and gentle soul and will be missed dearly by his family and all who knew him.

Pete is proceeded in death by his mom and dad, Peter and Viola Stael. He is survived by his siblings, Dave, Las Vegas Nevada, Tony, Apple Valley, Mary Malovrh, Charlottesville Virginia, Therese Maurer (Bill), Chaska, 6 nieces and nephews, 6 great nieces and nephews.

Thank you to St. Croix Hospice and their caring staff and a very special thank you to Courtney Pete’s RN Case Manager for the last 10 months, she was his advocate, caregiver and friend.

A private immediate family only service is planned to celebrate Pete and his amazing life.