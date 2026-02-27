May 8, 1954 - February 23, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Celebration of Life will be Sunday, March 15, 2026 12:00 - 4:00 at Broadway Pizza 11822 Aberdeen St NE Blaine, MN 55449 for Peter Brooks Baston, age 71, who passed away Monday, February 23, 2026 at St. Cloud Hospital.

Peter was born May 8th, 1954 in St. Cloud, MN to Fredrick and Virginia (Frost) Baston. He could make a friend anywhere he went; Peter was always trying to lend a helping hand to someone in need. Peter’s puppy Skipper was never far behind as well. Peter taught his two daughters many life lessons throughout the years. Peter loved to golf in his spare time as well as water ski in the summer and snow ski in the winter. He was always ready for a new adventure. Recently, he started growing an admiration for camping and being in the outdoors. Peter was a really good dad and loved spending time with his family.

Peter is survived by his daughters, Jamie Baston and Ashley (Josh) Halvorson; grandchildren, Lily, Mia, Grady and Camden Halvorson; brother, Dave (Vicki) Baston, and many other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Baston.