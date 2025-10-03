March 28, 1937 - October 3, 2025

Peggy Jean Weaver, 88, of Long Prairie passed away on October 3, 2025 at the Galeon Senior Living in Osakis. The family will gather privately but there will be no funeral services. The Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Peggy was born on March 28, 1937 to Edward and Margaret (Cummings) Westphal in Gilroy, CA. While attending Hartnell College in King City California, she met Frank Weaver who was serving in the US Navy. The couple were married on April 20, 1958 in Hesperia, CA. Throughout Frank’s 22-year career in the Navy, they lived in California except for 3 years living in Guam. Franks retirement from the Navy allowed them to move to Long Prairie where they farmed for over 45 years. Peggy also worked for Stearns Manufacturing for a time and the Holiday Grocery Store where she baked donuts.

Peggy was an avid bowler and always looked forward to spending time with friends in the bowling leagues. She also enjoyed bingo. Peggy started the TOPS chapter in Long Prairie. She helped to coordinate meetings but really enjoyed the fellowship with people who attended. Peggy was a kind and compassionate woman who was always finding ways to lend a helping hand. This included volunteering for American Red Cross bloodmobile. More than anything though, Peggy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Each of her grandchildren had a special place in her heart and she cherished her time with them.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Westphal of Long Prairie; granddaughter Michelle Holt of Boise, ID and grandson, Thomas Holt of Eagle Bend.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Frank (4/13/2019); son, Richard Weaver; daughter Susan Mayfield and 11 brothers and sisters.