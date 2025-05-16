ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Joseph woman faces assault and threats charges after two separate incidents this week.

According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 68-year-old Dorothy Soukup is accused of intentionally driving her car toward a bicyclist on Monday and two women who were walking during their lunch break on Wednesday.

A cyclist told police that he was riding his bike near Graceview Drive in St. Joseph just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday when Soukup drove over a curb and onto the grass where he was riding. He said Soukup then turned at the last minute and sped away. The victim said he had to jump away to avoid being hit.

Two women reported to police on Wednesday that they were walking on 8th Street Northeast in St. Joseph as they normally do when they heard a car behind them accelerating. They turned around to see a woman driving erratically and veering toward them. The women had to jump into the grass to avoid being hit.

All three of the victims reported seeing a crazed look on the driver's face.

Soukup is charged with a total of three felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and three felony counts of threats of violence with a reckless disregard.

